Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Dhanu Dino, also known as Telugu Gaming FF, is a very well-known Indian Free Fire content creator. As the name of his channel implies, he uploads content based on the game in the Telugu language and is well-known for his humorous commentary and excellent skill.

His channel has seen significant growth in the last few years. The channel currently has 1.68 million subscribers and over 233.06 million views.

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire ID is 48388225, and here are his stats as of 20 April 2022:

Lifetime stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has played exactly 25300 squad matches in Garena Free Fire and has 4668 victories, resulting in a win rate of 18.45%. He has 79466 frags with 24765 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.85 and a headshot percentage of 31.16%.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in 389 out of 2949 games, leading to a win rate of 13.19%. With 7206 kills and 1902 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81 and a headshot percentage of 26.39%.

Dhanu Dino has also featured in 1765 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 148 games, equating to a win rate of 8.38%. He has secured 4270 kills with 1555 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.64 and a headshot rate of 36.42%.

Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has made three appearances in the squad mode in the ongoing ranked season, killing 16 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.33%. He has ten headshots and a headshot percentage of 62.50%.

Apart from this, he has not participated in any other modes.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Telugu Gaming FF’s monthly income

Telugu Gaming FF’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Telugu Gaming FF earns between $1.7K and $27.5K per month from his channel.

YouTube channel

The Telugu Gaming FF YouTube channel is run by Dhanunjay. He has regularly posted a wide range of content based on the battle royale title. There are precisely 570 videos on the channel, and the most-watched one has managed to garner 6.1 million views.

Additionally, he also has a second channel that has 369 thousand subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish