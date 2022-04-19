TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, stats, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Ritik Jain, commonly known by the name of TSG Ritik in the Indian Free Fire community, is one of the most recognizable and well-known personalities who makes content based on the battle royale title. Over the past few years, he has been running the channel TWO SIDE GAMERS alongside Jash Dhoka (TSG Jash).

The duo has consistently delivered fresh and unique content, and as a result, they have established a vast subscriber base of approximately 10.2 million. The channel also boasts over 1.707 billion views.

What is TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID?

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352, and these are his statistics in the game:

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has played 12628 squad games and has 2362 victories, resulting in a win rate of 18.70%. In the process, he has bagged 28543 kills with 5768 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 20.21%.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has featured in 2376 matches and has bettered his foes in 260 games, equating to a win rate of 10.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 16.15%, he has 4539 kills with 733 headshots.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has also engaged in 945 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 69, leading to a win rate of 7.30%. He has notched 2031 frags with 605 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 29.79%.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik hasn’t competed in any ranked matches in the ongoing season of the game.

Clash Squad (CS Career)

TSG Ritik's CS Career (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, TSG Ritik has participated in 1542 games and has 846 wins for a win rate of 54.86%. He has secured 6206 kills and 1793 headshots with a KDA and headshot percentage of 1.31 and 28.89%, respectively.

TSG Ritik’s monthly income

Earnings from TWO SIDE GAMERS channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings from the TWO SIDE GAMERS YouTube channel lies between $8.3K and $132.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Ritik and Jash have been uploading videos relating to a number of aspects of the game over the past few years and have amassed a large following in the country. As per Social Blade, the channel has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 33.228 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Apart from this, Ritik also has a separate channel of his own where he uploads vlogs.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The statistics and images used in the article are from Free Fire MAX, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

