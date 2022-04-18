PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, headshot percentage, and monthly earnings in April 2022

PK Gamers is one of the most well-known and prominent Indian YouTube channels amongst Free Fire fans. It is operated by PK Karan (Karan Oraon) and PK Parwez (Parwez Ahmed), and the duo has created a wide range of content over the past few years.

Their fan base has seen steady growth over the years, and their subscriber count currently stands at 3.26 million. The channel also boasts around 528.78 million views.

PK Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire IDs of the two members of PK Gamers are as follows:

PK Karan’s ID: 329801798

329801798 PK Parwez’s ID: 305998024

Listed below are their in-game stats:

1) PK Karan

Lifetime stats

PK Karan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has engaged in 9006 squad matches in Free Fire and has bettered his foes in 1552 games, resulting in a win rate of 17.23%. He has gathered 21175 frags and 4825 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.84 and a headshot percentage of 22.79%.

He has 4416 appearances and 490 Booyahs in duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 11.09%. With a K/D ratio of 2.42 and a headshot percentage of 23.91%, he has 9507 kills and 2273 headshots.

The famous personality has participated in 4023 solo games as well and has 225 wins, possessing a win rate of 5.59%. He has secured 8095 kills and 2568 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.13 and a headshot percentage of 31.72%.

Ranked stats

PK Karan's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has competed in 34 ranked squad games and has seven victories, retaining a win rate of 20.58%. He has racked up 124 kills and 36 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 4.59 and a headshot percentage of 29.03%.

Lastly, Karan has played ten duo matches and has bettered his foes in two of them, upholding a win rate of 20.00%. With 19 kills and four headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.38 and a headshot percentage of 21.05%.

2) PK Parwez

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Parwez has played 8798 squad games and has 1346 victories, equating to a win rate of 15.29%. He has accumulated 28082 kills and 5871 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.77 and a headshot percentage of 20.91%.

He has 442 wins out of 4710 matches in the duo mode, resulting in a win rate of 9.38%. The player has 15235 frags and 3581 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.57 and a headshot percentage of 23.51%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3515 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 233 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.62%. He has 8519 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.60 and 2079 headshots for a headshot percentage of 24.40%.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current season, PK Parwez has competed in 27 squad matches and has three first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 11.11%. He has 93 kills and 29 headshots with a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 3.88 and 31.18%, respectively.

Apart from this, the content creator has played five duo games, winning one of them with a win rate of 20.00%. He has notched ten kills for a K/D ratio of 2.50 and has four headshots, maintaining a headshot percentage of 40.00%.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The statistics and images used in the article are from Free Fire MAX, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings from the channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, PK Gamers’ monthly earnings from their YouTube channel lies between $330 and $5.3K.

YouTube channel

Parwez and Karan have worked hard in the past few years, and their content is now relished by millions. The oldest video on their channel dates to July 2018, and they have uploaded over 930 videos since.

They have another channel, PK Gamers Live, with over 15.6 thousand subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish