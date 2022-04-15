What is Amitbhai's real name? Free Fire UID number, age, IDs, and more of Desi Gamers revealed

With Free Fire's constantly growing fanbase, content creation and streaming have become a popular avenue for numerous players. Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai or Desi Gamers, is a prominent figure in the game's community and possesses an extensive fanbase in the Indian subcontinent.

He uploads a wide range of content based on the battle royale title, and his subscriber count presently stands at 12.7 million. In addition to this number, the overall views have surpassed the mark of 1.834 billion.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. Additionally, the statistics and images used in the article are from Free Fire MAX, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

What is Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID number, age, and more?

His Free Fire ID is 206746194, and he is 25 as of this article. The content creator is ranked Diamond 2 in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad. Listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has registered 25k+ frags in the squad mode (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 9275 matches and has outclassed his enemies in 2528, equating to a win rate of 27.25%. He has secured 25121 frags with 4951 headshots, maintained a K/D ratio of 3.72, and has a headshot rate of 19.71%.

He has made 4990 appearances in the duo mode and has 825 wins, leading to a win percentage of 16.53%. In the process, the famous figure has notched 13651 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28 and has 2760 headshots at 20.22%.

Desi Gamers has also engaged in 3870 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 322, upholding a win ratio of 8.32%. He has 9110 eliminations, constituting 2307 headshots, securing a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 2.57 and 25.32%, respectively.

Ranked stats

His ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the game's current season, Amit has competed in nine games and has four victories, leading to a win percentage of 44.44%. He has 33 frags and ten headshots at a K/D ratio of 6.60 and a headshot rate of 30.30%.

The streamer is yet to participate in any duo games in this Free Fire ranked season.

Finally, the player has a single victory in four solo matches, possessing a win rate of 25%. There are 20 kills and one headshot to his name for a K/D ratio of 6.67 and a headshot percentage of 5%.

Monthly income

Amitbhai's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai's monthly earnings through his channel ranges between $5.1K and $81.8K.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai has regularly posted and streamed content based on Garena's flagship title on his channel, and the oldest video on the same was released back in October 2018. He has climbed through the ranks of popularity and established himself as a leading face in the community.

The player has notched 20 million views and over 100k subscribers even in the previous month.

