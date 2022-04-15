FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and headshot percentage in April 2022

The ever expanding playerbase of Free Fire benefits content creators by providing a large target audience. Pratham Shaw, otherwise popular in the community as FireEyes Gaming, started his channel just over two years ago.

He uploads pranks, gameplay videos, and challenges. The FireEyes Gaming YouTube channel boasts a massive 3.9 million subscribers. Pratham also has over 116k Instagram followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats and images used in the article were retrieved from Free Fire MAX, which did not appear on the list of banned applications.

What is FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats?

FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID is 435180912. The stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Pratham has participated in 16793 squad matches and has won 3635 games, resulting in a win rate of 21.64%. He has registered 53693 kills while securing 10737 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.08 and a headshot percentage of 20%.

He has participated in 1695 duo matches and emerged victorious 258 times, resulting in a win rate of 15.22%. With 4661 kills and 1093 headshots, FireEyes Gaming maintains a K/D ratio of 3.24 and a headshot percentage of 23.45%.

He has featured in 1022 solo matches and remained undefeated on 106 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.37%. The YouTuber has 2623 eliminations to his credit and has also secured 775 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 29.55%.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has participated in ten ranked squad games this season and bagged five wins, contributing to a win rate of 50%. He holds a K/D ratio of 8 and a headshot percentage of 65%. He has taken down 40 opponents, and 26 of these were headshots.

He is yet to play a solo or duo game in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season.

Clash Squad stats

FireEyes Gaming's CS stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has competed in 1909 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire to date and claimed Booyahs 969 times, leading to a win rate of 50.75%. Out of 8547 kills, he has accumulated 3896 headshots, registered a KDA of 1.71 and a headshot percentage of 45.58%.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's stats are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Pratham is believed to make around $2.1K and $33.8K every month through the YouTube channel. His estimated yearly income is said to be within the range of $25.3K - $405K.

YouTube channel

Pratham kicked off his journey as a content creator on YouTube back in November 2019. The very next year, he surpassed the milestone of one million subscribers. FireEyes Gaming is currently en route to four million subscribers and the channel already boasts more than 471 million views.

Pratham has garnered 30k subscribers with 8.438 million views in the last month alone.

