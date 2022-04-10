BNL’s Free Fire ID, stats, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

The Tunisian Free Fire content creator Oussema Elloumi, aka BNL, is one of the top figures in the game’s community, and he has become well-known for his gameplay and skills. He plays on the battle royale title’s Middle East server and uploads YouTube videos regularly to his channel.

Presently, BNL possesses approximately 7.74 million subscribers, alongside 546.86 million views. There are also a million followers on his Instagram handle.

What is BNL’s Free Fire ID?

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Here are his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has played 30191 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 4185, resulting in a win rate of 13.86%. He has 102662 kills with 41675 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 40.59%.

In the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 84 of the 778 matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.79%. There are 1450 frags to his name, in which he has 307 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.09 and a headshot rate of 21.17%.

The popular content creator has also featured in 1310 solo games and has come out on top on 84 occasions, having a win ratio of 6.41%. At a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 27.07%, he has 2634 kills and 713 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of BNL (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current ranked season of the Battle Royale mode, BNL has competed in 645 squad matches and has 75 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 11.62%. With 2115 kills and 1334 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.71 and a headshot rate of 63.07%.

Aside from that, the YouTuber has only played one game in both solo and duo modes.

Note: BNL's stats in the game will change as he plays more matches

Monthly income

Monthly income stats on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

BNL’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is between $1.1K and $17.7K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

BNL has emerged as one of the region’s top content creators, and his videos are highly popular. He currently has 418 uploads on his channel, with the most-watched one receiving 13 million views. As per Social Blade, he has gained 40 thousand subscribers and 4.42 million views in the last 30 days.

Additionally, he has a second channel – BNL TV, with 476k subscribers.

