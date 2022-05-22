Boss Official's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, Stats, Rank, Real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Free Fire’s global success has opened doors for players to try their hand at esports, streaming, and content creation. Many, including Yash Vardhan, has found substantial growth in achieving millions of subscribers on platforms like YouTube.

Yash is part of the famous "Boss" guild and runs the Boss Official channel, boasting 2.62 million subscribers. He regularly uploads gameplay and often uploads content to bring positive change to the Free Fire community.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the images and stats used in the article are through the MAX version, which is not banned.

Boss Official’s Free Fire ID and stats

Boss Official’s Free Fire ID is 90583691 and is placed in Diamond 2 in the BR-Ranked, while has achieved Heroic rank in the CS-Ranked mode. The Indian star has maintained the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has good lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has featured in 3518 solo games altogether and has found a way to win 761, corresponding to a win rate of 21.63%. He has taken down 13346 foes, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The YouTuber has clocked 1527 duo matches on the profile and has accumulated 274 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.94%. With 4785 eliminations in the process, he has churned out a kill-to-death ratio of 3.82.

In addition to the above two, Boss Official has been a part of 10206 squad matches while securing 2914 Booyahs to secure a win percentage of 28.55%. He has bagged 29715 kills and ensured himself a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Ranked stats

Yash's ranked stats within the game (Image via Garena)

Yash has joined six squad games in this ranked season and clinched out two of them, attributing to a win percentage of 33.33%. Boss Official has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 7.25 while notching 29 kills in these matches.

Note: His stats were recorded on 22 May 2022, and these are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Boss Official's YouTube income

A snippet of Boss Official's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Yash’s monthly YouTube income estimates are around $821 to $13.1K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings are expected to be approximately $9.8K and $157.6K.

YouTube channel

Yash started uploading content to YouTube in August 2019 and achieved one million subscribers in December 2020. The gamer has churned out 500+ videos in total, resulting in over 237 million views.

The player has achieved tremendous success recently and has gained 3.282 million views in the last month.

