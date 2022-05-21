Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

As Free Fire's popularity and playerbase have expanded exponentially, so has the scope of content creation relating to the game. Multiple gamers have become revered stars in the community, with Gaming Tamizhan being one of them.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer is a Tamil Free Fire YouTuber with 3.23 million subscribers and was signed as a content creator by Galaxy Racer earlier this year. The player also enjoys just over half a million followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from Free Fire MAX, which was not among the banned games.

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan's ID in Free Fire is 287597612, and he has reached Heroic in the BR-Ranked and the Master tier in the CS-Ranked modes. The user has achieved the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has 52k kills (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has played 678 solo games and has performed better than the playing field 48 times, adding a win ratio of 7.07%. He clinched 1452 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The player has ensured 161 victories in 1801 duo matches, which equals a win rate of 8.93. He has also registered 3384 eliminations, translating into a kill-to-death ratio of 2.06.

GT King has featured in 18281 squad matches, and the team has managed to earn first place on 3639 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 19.90%. He holds a kill tally of 52027, notching a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Ranked stats

The content creator has only played duo and squad matches(Image via Garena)

The content creator has maintained a 50% win rate in the two duo matches while also taking down 24 opponents in the mode. He has held a kill-to-death ratio of 12 in this mode.

The streamer has additionally participated in 38 squad matches and recorded 16 Booyahs, acquiring a win percentage of 42.10%. With 141 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 6.41.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan's stats were recorded on 21 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in the ranked match.

YouTube income

His channel's growth in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Ravichandra Vigneshwer's monthly YouTube income to be around $6K to $95.6K. The yearly approximates are between $71.7K and $1.1M.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra started the Gaming Tamizhan channel in January 2019. Over the past three years, he has had more than 1000 uploads, notching him 386 million views. His single most popular video is a short with 6+ million views, where he unboxes a gift.

The channel's growth in the last month has seen him add 70k subscribers and 23.9 million views.

