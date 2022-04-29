Boss Official’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, channel views, and monthly income (April 2022)

Yash Vardhan, commonly recognized by his YouTube channel Boss Official, is a prominent Free Fire content creator. He is particularly popular among the game’s Indian audience as "Yash Boss," and fans enjoy the exciting content he frequently uploads.

The number of subscribers he has accumulated has steadily increased over the years, with the count currently standing at 2.62 million. The cumulative views on his channel have surpassed 235.38 million views.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included in the list of prohibited apps.

Boss Official’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Boss Official’s Free Fire ID is 90583691. He is ranked Diamond II in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad.

These are his stats as of today, 29 April 2022:

Lifetime stats

Boss Official's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has featured in 3518 solo matches and has 761 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 21.63%. He has bagged 13346 kills with 3124 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.84 and a headshot percentage of 23.41%.

He has made 1527 appearances in the duo mode and has 274 victories, upholding a win rate of 17.94%. He has secured 4785 frags with 1133 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 3.82 and a headshot percentage of 23.68%.

Yash Vardhan has also played 10206 squad games and has 2914 wins, leading to a win rate of 28.55%. He has accumulated 29715 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.08 and has 7453 headshots with a headshot percentage of 25.08%

Ranked stats

Boss Official's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has only played six squad games in the current season, winning two with a win rate of 33.33%. The YouTuber has 29 kills and 13 headshots for a K/D ratio of 7.25 and a headshot percentage of 44.83%.

Monthly income

Boss Official's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income of Boss Official from his YouTube channel lies between $1.7K and $27.4K. His yearly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $20.6K and $329.2K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on the Boss Official channel was uploaded in August 2019, and he has been producing content regularly ever since. He currently has 496 videos on the channel, and the most popular one is a gameplay video in which SK Sabir Boss takes on Raistar. The video has over 20 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 6.857 million views in the last 30 days alone.

