Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, subscribers, and monthly income (April 2022)

Sarfraj, aka Helping Gamer, is one of the numerous Indian Free Fire content creators who has seen tremendous growth in recent years. His videos are pretty informative, and he hopes to help the viewers by providing guides on upcoming events and gameplay tips.

At the moment, the channel boasts 7.79 million subscribers and 558.026 million views. Helping Gamer’s second channel, HG ESPORTS, has 521 thousand subscribers and 2.053 million views.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909, and his IGN is ‘H.G_Sarfraj.’ He is ranked Gold III in Battle Royale and Gold II in Clash Squad.

Here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has featured in 2863 solo matches and has 173 victories, retaining a win rate of 6.04%. He has 4955 kills, alongside 1299 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 26.22%.

The YouTuber has made 2907 appearances in the duo mode and has 188 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 6.46%. With 5548 frags and 1292 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.04 and a headshot percentage of 23.29%.

Sarfraj has also competed in 7160 squad matches and has 1161 wins, translating to a win rate of 16.21%. With a K/D ratio of 2.73 and a headshot percentage of 28.97%, he has 16384 kills and 4746 headshots.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Helping Gamer has only played ten ranked squad games, killing 43 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.30. He has 14 headshots and a headshot percentage of 32.56%.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included in the list of prohibited apps.

Helping Gamer’s monthly income

Helping Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Helping Gamer’s monthly income lies in the range of $1.5K and $24.3K.

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer has been regularly publishing content over the past few years, and the oldest Free Fire-related video on his channel was uploaded three years ago, on 15 April 2019. His numbers have skyrocketed since, with him gaining over 6.074 million views in the last 30 days alone.

He has also previously uploaded content on Booyah but hasn’t been active there for a long time.

