Who is SK Sabir Boss? Full name, Free Fire UID number, income, and more

SK Sabir Boss is a name that many players in the Indian Free Fire community are likely to be acquainted with. He is one of the most popular content creators on the YouTube platform, with his channel, SK Sabir Gaming, accumulating great numbers.

At the time of writing, SK Sabir Boss has 4.91 million subscribers and over 229.78 million views to his name. In addition, he has 8 million followers on Booyah!, Garena's gaming content portal.

SK Sabir Boss’ Full name, Free Fire ID, and more

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535, and his full name is Sheikh Sabir. His stats within the battle royale title are:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 1831 solo matches in Free Fire and has 157 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.57%. With 3870 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Moreover, the content creator has 636 wins in 3245 games in the duo mode, translating to a win ratio of 19.59%. In the process, he has 8884 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The YouTuber has also been engaged in 35480 squad games and has 11326 victories, leading to a win rate of 31.92%. He has racked up 125186 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 17 solo games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged on top on one occasion, converting to a win ratio of 5.88%. There are 51 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Meanwhile, the player has participated in 12 duo matches as well, killing 15 opponents for a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 57 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 15 of them, equating to a win percentage of 26.31%. He has 194 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.62.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included in the list of prohibited apps.

SK Sabir Boss’ income

SK Sabir Boss' earnings via his main channel (Image via Social Blade)

SK Sabir Boss’ monthly and yearly income from his channel is between $421 - $6.7K and $5.1K - $80.9K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been creating content on Garena Free Fire for more than two and a half years. The oldest video on his channel dates to September 2019.

The growth he has had in this short time span has been astounding, and he has accumulated 20 thousand subscribers and 1.686 million views in the previous 30 days alone.

As per Social Blade, his games rank (gaming content creators) on the platform is 284.

Edited by Shaheen Banu