Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Content creators have been the direct beneficiaries of the gradual expansion in Free Fire’s player base and viewership. Several Indian YouTubers have already surpassed the coveted one million subscriber threshold, and their audience is multiplying.

Yash Vardhan is a prominent YouTuber with 2.62 million subscribers. His channel is Boss Official, where the player uploads a range of content, including gameplay. He is currently the leader of the famous BOSS guild, one of the most popular guilds on the Free Fire MAX India server.

Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID

Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID is 90583691. The content creator has reached Diamond 2 in the BR-Ranked and accomplished Platinum 3 in CS-Ranked mode. He has notched the following numbers:

Lifetime stats

Boss Official has taken down 29715 opponents (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has outclassed enemies in 761 of the 3518 solo matches, ensuring a win rate of 21.63%. He has 13346 kills with 3124 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.84 and a headshot percentage of 23.41%.

In duo games, he has made 1527 appearances and has come out on top on 274 occasions for a win percentage of 17.94%. At a K/D ratio of 3.82 and a headshot rate of 23.68%, the player has 4785 frags and 1133 headshots.

Yash has featured in 10206 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 2914, retaining a win ratio of 28.55%. He has garnered 29715 eliminations and 7453 headshots, giving himself a kill-to-death ratio of 4.08 and a headshot percentage of 25.08%.

Ranked stats

The content creator has not played solo and duo games (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has two Booyahs in six squad matches, leading to a win percentage of 33.33%. With 29 kills and 13 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 7.25 and a headshot rate of 44.83%.

The content creator has not played any duo or solo ranked games.

CS career

Yash holds a KDA of 1.79 (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s Clash Squad mode, the streamer has 3747 participations and 2293 first-place finishes, upholding a win rate of 61.20%. He has recorded 23114 frags and 10729 headshots for a KDA of 1.79 and a headshot percentage of 46.42%.

Note: Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 10 June 2022 and will change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly YouTube income

The content creator has earned 3 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Yash’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated to be around $749 to $12K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings are projected to be between $9K to $143.8K.

YouTube channel

Yash Vardhan started the Boss Official YouTube channel in August 2019 and accomplished the first million subscribers by the end of 2020. This number has expanded to more than twice in less than two years.

The content creator has posted over 500 videos since starting the channel, accumulating 239 million views. Even during the previous month, he has posted 2.997 million channel views while only uploading a handful of videos.

