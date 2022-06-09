Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Muhammad Fauzi Filawan is recognized for his engaging Free Fire-related content, and is known for professionally playing the game for RRQ Hide. The player has a successful YouTube channel – Frontal Gaming, which boasts over 11.7 million subscribers.

The professional player from Indonesia also has 4.1 million followers on Instagram and 453.6k followers on Booyah, which showcases his popularity among the game's audience. The player has not been very active in recent months and has posted only three clips on the channel.

What is Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID?

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID is 225009777. He has accomplished the Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 27 and Platinum 1 in the CS-Ranked. The YouTuber has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has chalked up 55977 eliminations (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has remained undefeated in 156 of the 1098 ranked solo games, which gives him a win rate of 14.20%. The YouTuber has amassed 4850 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.15.

Additionally, he has participated in 647 duo games while bagging 94 Booyahs, which gives him a win ratio of 14.52%. With 2824 kills, the professional player has a K/D ratio of 5.11.

In the squad games, Frontal Gaming has made 15729 appearances while earning 2067 first place, translating to a win percentage of 13.14%. The Indonesian star has 55977 kills, which give him a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Ranked stats

The Indonesian star has just under 600 eliminations (Image via Garena)

Frontal Gaming has played one solo game where he has secured no kills or a win.

Additionally, Frontal Gaming has recorded nine first places in 148 ranked squad games this Free Fire MAX season, which equals to a win rate of 6.08%. However, he has chalked up 591 kills in the process, which has earned him a K/D ratio of 4.25.

CS Career

He maintains a KDA of 2.30 in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played and won 914 of the 1458 Clash Squad games, leading to a win rate of 62.69%. With a KDA of 2.30 and an average damage per match of 3657, he has scored 9412 kills.

Note: Frontal Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats mentioned in this article were registered on June 9, 2022, and these are subject to change as he plays more games.

Monthly earnings

His estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Frontal Gaming's monthly income is expected to be in the range of $664 to $10.6K. According to the estimates, the annual earnings are between $8K to $127.5K.

YouTube channel

For the past few years, Frontal Gaming has been posting Free Fire-related content on his channel, Frontal Gaming. By the beginning of 2020, he had more than 5 million subscribers, and that figure had doubled at the start of 2021.

Despite this, when the player formerly uploaded more videos to the channel, he opted to make many of them private. There are just a few more than 100 uploads on there for now, yet those have amassed 252 million views.

At the same time, he has 2.656 million channel views in the previous month.

