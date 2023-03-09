BUDI01 Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

BUDI01 Gaming is one of the most prominent YouTubers to emerge from Free Fire’s Indonesian community. He has posted a wide range of content related to the game on the video-sharing platform, where he has established an enormous fanbase.

BUDI01 Gaming currently has a subscriber count of 13 million and a view count of over 1.10 billion on YouTube. He also has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million followers on Facebook.

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 119413181, and his IGN in the game is OPW ARES. He leads the UWOE• ID guild, whose ID is 1001332474.

The content creator is ranked Diamond III in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Bronze I in CS-Ranked Season 17. Listed below are the stats that he maintains in the battle royale title:

BR Career

BUDI01 Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

BUDI01 Gaming has played 4220 solo matches, recording 740 victories for a win rate of 17.53%. Additionally, he has 21763 kills and a K/D ratio of 6.25.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2362 matches and has won on 387 occasions, leading to a win rate of 16.38%. With 11328 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.74.

BUDI01 Gaming has competed in 12460 squad matches and has secured 3101 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 24.88%. He has racked up 56307 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.02.

BR Ranked

BUDI01 Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BUDI01 Gaming has played nine solo matches in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season but has failed to win a single one. He has 37 kills to his name, making his K/D ratio 4.11.

The content creator has also participated in 18 ranked duo matches, with two victories and a win rate of 11.11% under his belt. With a K/D ratio of 5.75, he has 92 frags.

BUDI01 Gaming has bagged four Booyahs in 14 ranked squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 28.57%. He has 94 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 9.40.

CS Career

BUDI01 Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

BUDI01 Gaming has played 409 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has 255 victories for a win rate of 62.35%. He has registered 3131 kills for a KDA of 2.05.

Note: BUDI01 Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are expected to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

BUDI01 Gaming’s monthly income

The income details of BUDI01 Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of BUDI01 Gaming reportedly lies between $1k and $16.6k. On the other hand, his yearly income ranges from $12.4k to $198.6k. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

BUDI01 Gaming has been posting videos on YouTube for quite some time, with his oldest Free Fire-related post dating back to July 2019. There are 293 uploads to his name right now, with the most-watched one having 26 million views.

Per Social Blade, BUDI01 Gaming has acquired 100k subscribers in the last 30 days. The content creator’s view count has also grown by 4.138 million in the same time frame.

