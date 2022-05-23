Can banned Free Fire accounts be unbanned in 2022?

Ever since the release of Garena Free Fire, the game has seen consistent growth in terms of the user base. However, the success of Garena's battle royale title has also been accompanied by a staggering increase in hackers.

Reportedly, many cheaters employ modified APK game clients or third-party software/tools to avail themselves of an unfair advantage in the game. Thus, the developer has focused on strengthening its anti-hack mechanisms.

The Free Fire publishers have adopted a strict approach regarding cheaters, which has also led to the ban of several users found hacking. Furthermore, the anti-hack policy makes it hard to reverse the bans.

Garena Free Fire: Is there a way to reinstate account suspensions (2022)

It has already been mentioned that Garena's policy regarding cheating doesn't let users revoke the account suspensions easily. Moreover, if they are guilty of using hacks or other means of cheating in Free Fire or its MAX variant, there is a chance that their suspension may never get reinstated.

Before looking at how to revoke account suspensions, readers must go through look at what can lead to account suspensions in the game:

Things that gamers should avoid in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

According to the severity of the cheating in a specific case, the developers decide whether the ban will be temporary or permanent. As the name suggests, the game account gets restored after a designated duration in temporary bans, and gamers can do nothing to reverse a temporary ban.

In case of a permanent ban, Garena either suspends the account, bans the device the hack was used on, or both. Usually, if players are found guilty and handed a permanent suspension, there is no way it gets reinstated.

However, if a Free Fire player thinks their account has been wrongfully suspended as they never used cheats or hacks, they can appeal by submitting their request to the FF help center. The complete details about the request are given as follows:

Log in to the help center (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Use the link provided here to visit the game's help center.

Sign in using the platform attached with the game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the "Sign in" button to redirect to Zendesk, where individuals can use the platform linked to their accounts to log in.

Select one of the options given in the profile (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have signed in, they can tap on their accounts available on the upper right side, where they can spot three options – My Requests, Submit a Request, and Sign Out.

Select "Submit a Request" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They should select the "Submit a Request" option and choose the game according to their region (Free Fire MAX in the case of India).

Fill in the required details and issues in the description (Image via Garena)

Step 5: To inform the dev team about the issue, users must choose the following options:

Type of Request - Game concerns

Game concerns Type of Problem - Technical issues

Step 6: They must elaborate on their issue in the description (banned by mistake, in this case). The explanation should be clear and discreet, after which gamers can submit the request.

Individuals should note that their requests will remain under review for some time. They can return and sign in later to check progress.

There is a chance that the developers may consider the request and revoke the ban if the request is genuine and players have not done anything wrong.

