Can Free Fire Max players play with existing players after OB30 update? Server Matchmaking details explained

Given that Free Fire Max will be playable today in a few hours, an important question on many readers' minds at the moment is: "Can Free Fire Max players play with existing players after the OB30 update?"

The answer, is a delightful yes. Players can indeed play with existing players after the OB30 update is complete, and the enhanced version of the game goes live worldwide.

Free Fire Max details: Firelink technology, matchmaking, and more

1) Firelink technology

Thanks to Firelink technology, players can enjoy seamless matches across different versions of the game. Those playing on Free Fire Max and Free Fire can indeed play together on all game modes, with the only difference being graphical enhancements.

In addition to being able to play together, players who switch from Free Fire to Free Fire Max will also be able to carry over all their items and progress without any hassle. As long as the same account is being used, players will have access to them across both applications.

Rather than creating a new account to play the newer version of the game, all players have to do is log in with their existing accounts and enjoy all the features of Free Fire Max.

2) Matchmaking details

As of now, it's rather unclear how matchmaking will be affected once the servers go live. Since Firelink technology will enable players to play from two different applications on the same server, there is a chance that things might go wrong.

Given that the maintenance time is close to nine hours, most of the possible issues that may occur would have already been looked into. Nonetheless, players should prepare themselves for the off-chance of server issues occurring in-game.

In addition to being able to play with players on both game applications, Free Fire Max players may even get their own dedicated servers for the game. As of now this is yet to be confirmed.

3) Game updates

It goes without saying that both game applications will have separate update dates. Since the bulk of players will still be playing Free Fire, regular updates will continue as planned.

On the flipside, given that Free Fire Max is new, the developers may wait a while before rolling out the first official update. Aside from the first official update, players can anticipate hotfixes and patches to be dropped to fix minor issues once the game goes live.

