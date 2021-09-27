Free Fire OB30 update release date, time, maintenance details and major features

Since the closure of the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server, there has been a lot of talk about the game's upcoming update. The time has almost arrived, and a new patch of the battle royale title is on the horizon.

Players are looking forward to its release since it will allow them to try out all of the new features that the developers have included, such as the new Airdrop Vending Machine.

The dates of some of the upcoming events have been unveiled (Image via Free Fire)

The developers have already unveiled a few of the events that will be added to the game after the release of the new patch.

Details about Free Fire OB30 update release date, time and more

The new Free Fire update is just one day away (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB30 update is all set to be released tomorrow, 28 September 2021. As always, it is anticipated that there will be a maintenance period during which players will not be able to access the title. The expected timings of the maintenance are:

State time: Between 9:00 and 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: Between 5:30 and 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

The new version will be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store a few hours into the maintenance period. Hence, it will probably be made downloadable between 10:00 am IST and 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Also, the enhanced version of Free Fire, i.e., Free Fire Max will be released globally tomorrow, on 28 September.

Features

Knight Clown, a popular data miner, recently leaked the patch notes of the Free Fire OB30 update. Here are a few of the main features that the new patch is set to offer:

1) Character changes

2) New 6 vs 6 Clash Squad custom room matches

3) Airdrop Vending Machine - Available in classic and ranked

4) Optimization to Revival Points and Play Zone

5) Weapon balancing

6) Replay system (beta)

7) New Guild UI

8) Bug fixes

