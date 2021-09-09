Free Fire OB30 Advance Server features: Two new characters, pet, guns, and game modes

The Free Fire OB30 Advance Server went live today, causing a frenzy among players. They are eager to try out the new features that have been integrated into the game. It features multiple mystery characters, a new pet, firearms, and a game mode.

This has also contributed significantly to the overall excitement surrounding the new patch. Players can download the client from the official website. However, they will need an Activation Code.

Note: Not all the features and elements from the Advance Server are added with the update.

List of all the new features in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

New Characters

The game’s developers have added multiple new characters in the previous Advance Servers. Similarly, Free Fire OB30 Advance Server features two new mystery characters.

Mystery Character 1

New Mystery Character in the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Memory Mist (Passive ability)

Once players have killed the enemy, this ability will reveal the position of the enemies at a particular distance. At the first level, the enemies within 25m will be detected, gradually increasing to 50m at level 6. Additionally, information about the locations of the ability will also be shared with the teammates.

Mystery Character 2

The other Mystery Character has Buzzer Beater as its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Buzzer Beater (Passive ability)

Buzzer Beater is also a passive ability that recovers health points after surviving combat. At the first level, users will recover 5 HP, which is later increased to 30 HP.

New Weapons

Treatment Shotgun

Treatment Shotgun is the new weapon in the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Treatment Shotgun’s description within the game states:

“Restores HP for teammates if shot at them. Unable to use while overheated.”

Treatment Sniper

Treatment Sniper (Image via Free Fire)

This is the second new weapon added to the Advance Server. Like the Shotgun, it also increases the HP for the teammates when shot at the teammates.

New Pet – Agent Hop

Agent Hop is the name of the new pet (Image via Free Fire)

The pet’s description in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server states:

“A scar on the left eye, a past never to be forgotten.”

With the new pet, players will gain a certain amount of EP points every time the Safe Zone Shrinks. This EP can be converted to health points when it is not full.

New Game mode – Pet Mania

A new mode called "Pet Mania" has made its way into the battle royale title. (Image via Free Fire)

Pet Mania is the new game mode that is played on the new map called Air Fair. In this mode, players must complete various tasks, including jumping on the icebergs before they melt, dashing to the finishing line, and more.

Readers can watch the gameplay below:

Character ability change - Chrono

Chrono's ability has been changed in the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability has received a minor nerf. The duration has been reduced by half-a-second at every level. On top of this, the cooldown has also increased slightly.

