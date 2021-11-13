Can Free Fire be played online without downloading on Android devices?

Free Fire has broken many records in terms of popularity in the past few years. The game has gained a massive audience with its action-packed Battle Royale experience. Players love to play the title on their devices whenever they have free time.

However, some of the players don't have enough free space on their smartphones but want to experience the survival play of the game. For this, players with Android devices can make use of the Google Play Instant feature.

The feature allows the user to play a miniature trial version of the game without completely downloading it.

How to play Garena Free Fire via Google Play without downloading

Gamers can use the Google Play Instant feature to play a trial version of Free Fire on their smartphone. The trial version only requires a stable internet connection and is available free of cost.

The demo version offers a brief experience of the gameplay available for the actual Free Fire title. Players are comfortable with the shooting mechanism of the game.

Steps to play Free Fire via Google Play Instant

Here is a step by step guide on how to play the Free Fire demo with the help of the Google Play Instant feature:

1) Head to the Google Play Store on your smartphone.

2) In the search bar, type Free Fire and click on the search option.

3) After that, players who don't have Free Fire already installed on their smartphones will get two options.

4) The first option will say Try Now, and the second option will say Install.

5) Players who want to play the Free Fire demo will need to select the Try Now option.

6) Upon clicking on Try Now, the Google Play Instant feature loads the required resources to play the FreeFire Demo.

7) Once the process gets completed, players will be able to play the Free Fire Demo.

8) In the demo version, players will land on a small map section with six bots around them.

9) Players need to defeat all the bots with the given weapon to complete the demo trial.

Disclaimer: The full version of Free Fire cannot be played by players without downloading.

