Can you play Free Fire online without downloading the full app?

The surge in popularity of Free Fire is undeniable, and the game has acquired a massive global user base. In the process, it has reached several milestones, including one billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

One of the most frequently asked questions by many users is whether it is possible to play Free Fire online without downloading it. This emerges primarily because not everyone has adequate storage space on their devices, prompting them to seek alternative ways to play the battle royale title.

Is it possible to play Free Fire without downloading it?

Before beginning, it is essential to clarify that players can play the demo version of Free Fire without downloading it on their devices and not the full version. Therefore, they must keep in mind that it is not at all possible to play the whole game without completely downloading it.

Gamers can, however, utilize the trial version to test the game’s functioning. This is feasible thanks to Google Play Instant, which allows them to check out an app or view a demo version, giving them a rudimentary sense of its workings.

Here are the steps to access the same for Free Fire:

Step 1: Players have to boot up the Google Play Store application and visit the Garena Free Fire page using the search bar.

Step 2: As the next step, they will need to tap on the “Try Now” option. Upon doing so, a Google Play Instant screen will appear, and the game will load.

In the demo, gamers will face off against a total of six bots in a short area. This will run for 6 minutes, within which they will have to defeat all the bots to get the win.

Step 3: In this way, individuals can try out the demo and test the functionality of Garena Free Fire.

After this, a download option will show up, asking players if they want to install the game on their devices. If individuals liked the experience, they could proceed with that process.

Disclaimer: The full version of Free Fire cannot be played by players without downloading.

