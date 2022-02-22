Carryminati, Desi Gamers and Lokesh Gamer's reaction to Free Fire ban in India

Free Fire has a large player demographic in India and this number appears to be increasing month after month. When news of the game's suspension was announced earlier this month, it left the entire fanbase in the country thoroughly disheartened.

The game's popularity has spurred players to seek careers in various fields related to the title, including streaming, content creation, esports, and more. This ban will likely have a significant impact on several individuals' lives and might cast doubt on India's burgeoning Free Fire ecosystem.

Many professional content creators, players, and stakeholders have expressed their thoughts on the suspension. Here is a look at the reactions of popular individuals, including CarryMinati, Desi Gamers, and more.

Reactions to Free Fire's ban in India

CarryMinati

Ajey Nagar reacted to the prohibition on Free Fire in one of his streams. He was initially perplexed as to the precise reason for the game's ban in the country but was subsequently informed that it was due to security concerns.

He later stated that the measures taken by the government for security reasons are reasonable and expressed his hope that the game will be brought back to the country.

Lokesh Gamer

Sportskeeda's Himanshu Chandnani interacted with a panel of stakeholders about the impact of Free Fire's ban, where Lokesh Gamer expressed his thoughts. He said that esports professionals and content creators with their videos completely related to the game would be impacted the most.

He said,

"Many of them have been working hard for years, and outright banning a game will hugely affect esports players since they would lose their primary source of revenue."

Desi Gamers

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, was visibly moved by Free Fire's suspension. He expressed his feelings in a live stream in a conversation with his fans. The YouTuber went on to say that the game shaped him into who he is now, and this battle royale game enabled him to engage with others.

He later cleared the players' misconceptions around the game's suspension. He said that if the news about the ban were fake, Garena would have announced, but there is nothing yet. Amitbhai later said that everyone must abide by the restrictions set by the government.

