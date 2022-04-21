Cerol's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in April 2022

Lucio dos Santos, aka Cerol, has established himself as one of the most famous figures in the Brazilian Free Fire community. He is the co-founder of Fluxo, one of the most notable teams in the esports circuit, and he is also a very successful content creator on YouTube.

The popular personality regularly streams this battle royale title and is watched by thousands of users. Cerol commands a large following on YouTube with over 7.2 million subscribers. He also has over 8.7 million Instagram followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the country should avoid playing the game.

What is Cerol’s Free Fire ID?

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268, and his IGN is FX CEROL. The player has the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Cerol's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has participated in 5879 squad games and clinched 1248 matches, translating to a win rate of 21.22%. He has eliminated 21129 foes and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.56. He has accumulated 9734 headshots in the process, resulting in a headshot percentage of 46.07%.

The YouTuber has played 671 squad matches and has bettered the opposition on 79 occasions, ensuring an 11.77% win rate. He has bagged 3584 kills while securing 1784 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 6.05 and a headshot percentage of 49.78%.

Cerol has won 170 matches out of 1378 solo games, which comes down to a win rate of 12.33%. He has notched 7895 kills and landed 4303 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.54 and a headshot percentage of 54.50%.

Ranked stats

Cerol’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has competed in 14 duo matches in the current ranked season and raked in two victories, corresponding to a win rate of 14.28%. With 86 frags and 51 headshots, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 7.17 and a headshot percentage of 59.30%.

Aside from the duo matches, he is yet to participate in any ranked solo or squad games.

Note: Cerol’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Cerol’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Cerol’s monthly income is estimated to be between $924 and $14.8K. His projected earnings for the entire year are within the range of $11.1K and $177.4K.

YouTube channel

Cerol has been producing content on YouTube for quite some time, and he got his start with Rucoy Online. Having made the transition to Free Fire in the latter part of 2018, he has had great success in acquiring a sizeable following. The player has created more than 700 videos, which have received a total of 575 million views on YouTube.

Cerol has garnered 10k subscribers and 3.696 million views in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish