Chrono vs Alok vs Justin Bieber character in Free Fire: Abilities compared

Characters stand out as one of the most critical parts of Free Fire, and their abilities can change the entire course of matches. New ones have been released frequently with updates, collaborations, and more.

Garena recently revealed a character based on Justin Bieber after they announced a partnership with the renowned musician for the 5th-anniversary celebrations. Details of his ability are available on the game’s website, and users can further test the same in the ongoing Advance Server.

Many players have become increasingly curious about how the new character will fare against popular options like Chrono and Alok. A comparison of their abilities is provided below.

Note: This article represents the writer’s opinion on the particular Free Fire characters, and the user’s choice may vary depending on their preference.

Comparing Chrono vs Alok vs Justin Bieber character in Free Fire

Details about Chrono

Chrono is based on Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via Garena)

Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Time Turner

At the base level, the Time Turner ability of Chrono creates an impenetrable force that blocks 800 damage. Users are unable to attack outside from within that particular field. The shield runs for 4 seconds and then has a 160-second cooldown duration.

Upon reaching the peak, the duration will increase to 6 seconds, while the overall cooldown time will come down to 110 seconds.

Details about Alok

Drop the Beat is one of the best abilities in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Description: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok’s Drop the Beat leads to the formation of a 5m aura that raises the movement speed of players by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. These effects do not stack up, and there is a 70-second cooldown time after every use.

At the max level, the ability’s duration will be 10 seconds, the increase in the movement speed will climb up to 15%, and the cooldown will be reduced to 50 seconds.

Details about Justin Bieber’s character

Details of his ability have been revealed on the game's website (Image via Garena)

Description: J.Biebs dedicates his life and uses his singing to reunite the world.

Ability: Silent Sentinel

Justin Bieber’s character is named J.Biebs in Free Fire. With his ability, the users and allies within 6 meters can block 7% damage using their EP. The EP deduced from allies will be added to the user’s EP.

Once the character is at the highest level, the distance will be boosted to 12 meters, and the percentage of damage blocked will be 15%.

Overall verdict of Chrono vs Alok vs Justin Bieber character in Free Fire

Each of these three characters’ abilities is placed among the best in the game and may sometimes be very important. However, to know the best option, users will essentially have to compare Chrono and Alok since Justin Bieber’s character has a passive skill that makes it compatible in character combination with both of them.

When compared, Alok would emerge as the better choice to make because his health restoration could end up being more valuable than that of Chrono’s Time Turner, which has been nerfed multiple times, making it less useful.

Nonetheless, if individuals do not like abilities that restore health, they may proceed to choose Chrono and incorporate Justin Bieber’s Silent Sentinel as part of the character combination.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers must avoid playing the game on their devices. They may play FF MAX since it was not suspended.

