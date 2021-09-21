Chrono vs Caroline vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive playstyle in 2021?

When it comes to Free Fire characters, mobile gamers have many options. Every character is unique in its own way and gives special powers to players so that they can get the best results in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Many Free Fire users are into aggressive gameplay and often search for characters that suit this playstyle. This article compares Chrono, Caroline, and A124 to judge who is the best choice for aggressive matches.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is one of the most popular Free Fire characters who possesses the ability, Time Turner. Gamers can use a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. The active ability also increases their movement speed by 5% and has a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Caroline

Caroline and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Caroline is one of the least popular Free Fire characters with the passive ability, Agility. If players use a shotgun, their movement speed is increased by 3%.

A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. Within four seconds, gamers will be able to convert 20 EP into HP. They can make use of her ability quite frequently as the cooldown is only 10 seconds.

Note: The abilities mentioned are at the initial level. To make these characters more powerful, players have to climb up the levels.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Chrono is better than A124 and Caroline (Image via ff.garena)

Caroline is no match when it comes to Chrono and A124. When the comparison is just restricted to the latter two, fans must conclude that Cristiano Ronaldo’s in-game form is more potent than the Free Fire robot.

Chrono is a good choice for players who are into aggressive gameplay as he not only boosts their movement speed but also allows them to shoot at enemies from within the force field that blocks damage. However, Chrono’s powers were significantly nerfed in the OB27 update that boosted his cooldown time by a whopping 200 seconds.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer