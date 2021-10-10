Chrono vs. D-bee vs. Elite Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Now that the new update has been rolled out, Free Fire gamers are pushing hard to climb the ranks in the battle royale game. The abilities of the various characters offered by the title can be used to achieve the best results.

Chrono is one of the characters who got nerfed in the OB30 update and Moco’s awakened version was recently revealed by Garena. This article compares the abilities of these two characters with D-bee to determine who is the most suitable for pushing rank.

Chrono vs. D-bee vs. Elite Moco: An analysis

Chrono

Chrono is a popular active Free Fire character whose ability has a cooldown time of 250 seconds. His ability, Time Turner, blocks 600 damage by creating a force field. He also increases the movement speed of players by 5%.

D-bee

D-bee is a passive character possessing the ability Bullet Beats. He increases the movement speed of players by 5% and accuracy by 10%. The skill gets activated automatically when players are moving while firing.

Elite Moco

Elite Moco has the ability called Engima’s Eye. The time that enemies remain tagged increases by two seconds if they are moving. Players can unlock her awakened version by completing in-game missions.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Who is the best Free Fire character to push rank with?

D-bee is the best choice between the three characters. After Chrono’s OB30 nerf, he is not as powerful as he was before, and moreover since D-bee is a passive character, players will not have to worry about cooldown time.

D-bee not only increases the movement speed while firing but also helps with accuracy. So beginners who are looking forward to pushing their ranks as fast as possible will have an easier time if they use D-bee.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

