Chrono vs D-bee: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Ranked matches in Free Fire are tough. Opponents are highly skilled and securing a Booyah is a daunting task. While winning is not impossible, the odds are mostly non-favorable. This is where good characters make all the difference.

Using the right one will enable players to turn the tide in battle. Two such characters are Chrono and D-bee. One brings to the fray an impenetrable shield, while the other can run circles around opponents in combat.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Chrono vs D-bee: Free Fire abilities explained

Chrono

Chrono's "Time Turner" ability in Free Fire has no equal. It creates a dome-shaped force field that protects those within. It can absorb up to 600 damage and players inside can fire outward at enemies. Movement speed is also increased by 10%. The ability lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown period of 220 seconds.

D-bee

D-bee's "Bullet Beats'' ability grants accuracy and movement speed bonuses. When firing while moving, the players gain 15% movement speed and a 35% accuracy bonus. The ability is passive and does not have a cooldown period.

Combat uses

Chrono

Chrono's main function in Free Fire is to rush at opponents. The force field enables players to push into the enemy's ranks aggressively and deal massive damage. This is especially useful in squad clash mode, where space is limited.

Another important use of this character is holding ground. When opponents rush, players can use the shield to stand their ground and return fire. Although the ability lasts only for 5 seconds, players can deal damage with impunity.

D-bee

D-bee can play multiple roles in combat. His speed bonus can be used to flank opponents, while the accuracy bonus can be utilized to land more headshots. His ability even enables him to chase down opponents fleeing from combat.

Conclusion

Chrono and D-bee have very different abilities. Chrono offers defensive capabilities, while D-bee offers high mobility in combat. While both are good in ranked matches, Chrono is the clear winner.

No doubt D-bee is an excellent character to pick. The mobility and accuracy boost is beneficial during gunfights. However, Chrono is just too powerful in a 1v1 situation in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

