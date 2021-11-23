Top 5 reasons to not pick Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is the apex predator in Free Fire. His ability is dreaded in combat and aggressive players pick him above all others. Despite several nerfs, the character can still hold his own in battle.

Nevertheless, Chrono is not the best character in-game. Despite being powerful and popular, there are numerous reasons why players shouldn't pick him.

Why should Free Fire players avoid choosing Chrono?

1) 'Time Turner' ability has a very long cooldown time

Once the ability has been used, there is a long cooldown time of 220 seconds when at max level. To put this into perspective, the ability of popular characters like Dimitri, DJ Alok, and Skyler have cooldown times of less than 60 seconds.

In short, once Chrono has used his ability, he'll be left defenseless for over three minutes. Players will have to depend on gloo walls to protect themselves like everyone else.

2) Xayne's 'Xtreme Encounter' can render the force field useless

Xayne is the perfect counter to Chrono in Free Fire. Her 'Xtreme Encounter' ability causes increased damage to gloo walls and shields. This renders Chrono's ability all but useless.

Players will be able to destroy the shield in mere seconds, exposing the opponent within and easily getting an elimination.

3) Opponents can counter the force field by going inside it

Even without Xayne, players can still easily counter the force field by merely going inside it. While the dome stops bullets from entering, players can freely come and go as they please.

Once inside the shield dome, a well placed shotgun round or grenade will be the end of Chrono.

4) Players use Chrono too aggressively and end up dying early-game

Aggressive players tend to use Chrono a lot in Free Fire. His ability is perfect for the early-game and allows for easy eliminations. However, this is also the exact reason why so many aggressive players get eliminated in the early-game.

Chrono provides a false sense of confidence, making players feel they are invincible. However, when the shield dome comes down, they are left vulnerable and in most cases get out-gunned by their opponents.

5) It limits strategic planning

Most players use Chrono in a simple way. They advance to the enemy, use his ability, exchange fire and move on to the next target. The entire game becomes a rinse-and-repeat formula.

Players eventually begin solely depending on his ability to win matches. Basic strategies such as rotation or securing a high-ground advantage are all but ignored in Free Fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

