Chrono vs Dimitri in Free Fire: Which character is better for Factory Challenge?

Assessing Chrono and Dimitri for the Factory Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Dec 15, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Free Fire’s very own 1v1 game mode is called the Factory Challenge. In this unique mode, players will not have any firearms to protect themselves, so they will have to use melee weapons or bare fists to defeat their opponents.

When choosing characters for the Factory Challenge, gamers can opt for active characters over passive ones as the former is comparatively stronger. This article compares the abilities of two active characters, Dimitri and Chrono, to decide who is more suitable for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)
After the OB31 update in Free Fire, Chrono has become significantly weaker. The cooldown time of his ability, Time Turner, gradually reduces from 180 to 120 seconds.

The ability can block 800 damage from enemies by creating a force field. It no longer allows users to shoot from within the protective area or increase their movement speed.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)
Dimitri’s active ability is called Healing Heartbeat. Its cooldown time is 85 seconds at the initial level and 60 seconds at the final level.

Healing Heartbeat creates a healing zone where players and their allies can gain 3 HP per second for 10 seconds (15 seconds at the top level). Mobile gamers can also self-recover when they get knocked down.

Which Free Fire character is more suited to Factory Challenge?

Dimitri is better than Chrono (Image via ff.garena)
Even if Chrono is suitable for the Factory Challenge as he acts as a shield, Dimitri is a better choice. This is mainly because of Time Turner’s cooldown, which hinders gamers from using Chrono more often.

On the other hand, health is critical when it comes to the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. Dimitri is a good choice as he not only helps with HP restoration but also self-recovery.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
