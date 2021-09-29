Chrono vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better after OB30 update?

Chrono is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, whose ability was significantly nerfed in the latest major update. DJ Alok is another top pick among Free Fire gamers.

Both Chrono and DJ Alok are active characters in Free Fire. This article compares the ability to judge who is more powerful after the recent OB30 update.

Chrono

Chrono and his nerfed ability (Image via Free Fire)

Time Turner is the active ability of Chrono that allows players to increase their movement speed by 5% at the first level and by 10% at the final level. His force field is capable of blocking 600 damage.

The skill duration is now three seconds (base level) and five seconds (maximum level). His cooldown time gradually decreases from 250 seconds to 220 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok also has an active ability called Drop The Beat. It creates a five-meter aura that boosts players’ sprinting and movement speed by 10% up to 15%.

The character’s cooldown time remains constant at 45 seconds. This ability also helps recover 5 HP per second for 5 seconds at the base level and 5 HP per second for 10 seconds at the final level.

Who is the best in Free Fire character OB30? Chrono or DJ Alok?

DJ Alok is better than Chrono after the OB30 update (Image via ff.garena)

DJ Alok is definitely a better pick compared to Chrono. The latter’s nerfs, first in the OB27 update and now in the OB30 update, have made him a weaker character in comparison.

Not only was his cooldown time increased, but his skill duration and movement speed was also reduced.

DJ Alok helps with HP recovery and movement speed. The latter is faster for him when compared to that Chrono. Moreover, Alok’s cooldown time is way lower.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

