Chrono vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

Free Fire’s latest OB31 update witnessed quite a few major overhauls when it came to characters, both active and passive. Chrono’s unfortunate nerf was a noticeable change that the developers implemented.

Andrew is one of the lesser-known Free Fire characters who has his own awakened ability. This article compares the two to determine who is the better choice after the OB31 update.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Elite Andrew in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s latest nerf has converted his Time Turner ability to become merely a shield. The boost in players’ movement speed has been removed, which caused the character to become significantly weaker.

The active ability can now block 800 damage and has a cooldown time that gradually reduces from 180 seconds to 120 seconds. The force field does not allow players to shoot while they are within it.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Andrew possesses a passive ability called Armor Speciality that reduces the vest durability loss by 2% up to a maximum of 8%. In addition to this ability, Andrew has an awakened ability called Wolf Pack.

The Elite version of Andrew is capable of reducing armor damage by 8% at the initial level and 14% at the final level. Teammates who carry this skill can ensure that the damage is further reduced by 15%.

Who is the better Free Fire character after the OB31 update?

Andrew 'The Fierce' is more powerful than Chrono (Image via ff.garena)

The awakened version of Andrew is way better than that of Chrono's Time Turner ability. The latter Free Fire character’s third nerf has made him significantly powerless compared to the other characters.

Not only does Andrew’s ability positively affect the players equipped with him, but it also ensures that they get additional support from allies possessing the skill. Moreover, the absence of cooldown time in Elite Andrew’s ability allows players to utilize him more often.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

