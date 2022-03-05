Chrono vs Jota vs Xayne: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for aggressive playstyle?

While an aggressive playstyle is not the best for Free Fire MAX, it does come in handy when trying to rank push. The more kills the player secures, the more points will be earned.

Nevertheless, playing aggressively comes with its own set of challenges and risks. One wrong move and an early elimination is a guarantee. Thankfully, players can secure kills easily by using a few characters such as Chrono, Jota, and Xayne.

Breaking down Chrono, Jota, and Xayne in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Chrono has an amazing ability called "Time Turner" that allows the user to stay safe during combat. When activated, a dome-shaped force field is created. It has 800 hit points and lasts for six seconds.

Users and their allies are immune to damage when within this force field. However, they cannot shoot any opponents that are on the outside. After being used, the ability takes 120 seconds to cool down.

Despite the OB31 update in Free Fire MAX, which nerfed Chrono, he's still a formidable character to face in combat. Skilled players can use the shield to push opponents into corners and mitigate vast amounts of damage.

Jota

Jota's vampiric-like ability, called "Sustained Raids," allows the user to recover health by inflicting damage on others. Every time an opponent is shot, the user recovers a small percentage of HP.

If the opponent gets eliminated or is downed, the user recovers 20% of their HP. The ability has no cooldown time and can be stacked indefinitely until the player has achieved full health.

In combat, a skilled player will be able to chain attacks to ensure that they don't run out of HP. If done correctly, opponents will not be able to counter-attack and will be forced to use their medical supplies to stay alive. This will give the player an edge in battle, and they will be able to attack relentlessly.

Xayne

Xayne is one of the most aggressive characters in Free Fire MAX. When activated, her ability, "Xtreme Encounter," allows her to devastate Gloo Walls and shields by inflicting 130% bonus damage on them.

In addition to the bonus damage, the user will also gain 80 HP temporarily. This will slowly decay over time. However, when present, the bonus HP will allow the user to shrug off attacks without concern. The ability lasts for a total of 15 seconds and takes 100 seconds to cool down before it can be used again.

Her ability allows the user to steamroll Gloo Walls and shields with ease during combat. Once the defenses are down, the enemy will be exposed and become an easy target.

Verdict

While Xayne would be an obvious choice for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX, Jota has a distinct edge over her in combat. With the ability to heal without relying on medkits, players will be able to engage opponents without concern.

Furthermore, users can bolster the character's efficiency in-game by using other offensive abilities with the main one. "Falcon Fervor" can be used to inflict extra damage from long-range, while Limelight can provide bonus damage to limbs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha