Chrono vs Luqueta: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

The OB31 update of Free Fire brought a few changes in the skills of certain characters. While some of them were buffed, the fan-favorite Chrono was badly nerfed.

Since Chrono’s active ability was nerfed for the third time, many players have been disappointed. This article compares Chrono's skills with that of Luqueta, a less popular passive character, to determine whose ability is more useful after the OB31 update.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Luqueta in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono’s ability, Time Turner, can block 800 damage from enemies. Earlier, players had the option to shoot from within the force field, but they couldn't do it anymore.

The skill lasts for four seconds at the minimum level and six seconds at the maximum level. Since it is an active ability, the cooldown time is 180 seconds at the initial level and 120 seconds at the final level.

Luqueta

Luqueta is a passive Free Fire character who possesses an ability called Hat Trick. He helps with recovering HP and is meant for players who are into an aggressive style of gameplay.

At the first level, Luqueta can recover 10 HP (up to 50 HP) if a player kills an enemy. At the final level, the maximum HP is boosted by 25 (up to 50 HP) every time a player eliminates their enemy.

Which Free Fire character is more powerful?

Health plays a vital role in aggressive Free Fire matches. Hence, Luqueta is a better choice for players than Chrono as he helps with HP recovery.

On the other hand, Chrono has been merely reduced to a shield after the OB31 update, and as a result, players have been searching for better substitutes. Luqueta’s absence of cooldown time is also a reason why players can prioritize Hat Trick over Time Turner.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

