Chrono vs Maro vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Rank pushing has always been one of the most favorite aspects of Free Fire players. But fighting tough opponents and reaching higher tiers is not so easy. Players should first know who will benefit them during the gameplay.

This article compares three powerful characters, Chrono, Maro, and K, to see who will be a better choice for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Analyzing Chrono, K, and Maro in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability, Time Turner, generates a force field that deflects 600 damage from enemies (at the default level). It also increases the player's movement speed by 5%.

When a player inside the force field, they may shoot at opponents. Each effect is three seconds long and has a CD of 200 seconds.

Time Turner improves the player's movement speed by 15% at the highest level of Chrono (level 6). The effects last for eight seconds and have a CD duration of 170 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Master of All

Skill type: Active

K has a skill called Master of All, which provides players 50 EP. In jiu-jitsu mode, teammates within a 6m radius receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

When in psychological mode, the character can immediately recover 2 EP every three seconds up to a maximum of 100 EP. The mode switch has a 3-second cooldown.

At K's max level in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every two seconds for up to 150EP.

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill type: Passive

Maro is a falconer who loves bow hunting, and Falcon Fervor is his passive ability.

This ability's basic level (level 1) boosts damage over distance by up to 5%. It also enables players to increase the damage dealt with tagged opponents by 1%.

Falcon Fervor's maximum level (level 6) boosts damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage dealt with marked opponents will increase by 3.5 percent.

Verdict: Who is better?

All three characters are great for rank pushing and can be utilized in various ways to get the maximum outcome. However, K is slightly better than the rest as he has an EP restoring ability that can help players have an HP advantage during combat.

Chrono's long cooldown duration makes him the least choice of the three, while Maro will be an excellent character for passive players and for those who like to take long-range fights.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is one's own decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style. Therefore, this article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

