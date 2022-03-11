Chrono vs Maro vs Thiva: Who is the best Free Fire MAX character in March 2022?

When it comes to selecting the best character in Free Fire MAX, the three potential candidates are Chrono, Maro, and Thiva. They are some of the most dynamic characters in-game with support and combat abilities.

However, not all three of them can be winners. Based on how useful their abilities are in combat, only one can be the best for players. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Chrono, Maro, and Thiva in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Chrono

Chrono's ability in Free Fire MAX provides the user with maximum protection during a gunfight. It is called Time Turner and, when activated, creates a force field with 800 hit points that last six seconds.

Those within the force field don't sustain damage and cannot shoot those on the outside. Despite the ability being nerfed, users can still utilize the shield to absorb a lot of incoming fire. However, with a cooldown time of 120 seconds, it cannot be used often in combat.

This means that players will have to resort to gloo walls in most gunfights while keeping the shield as an SOS option. The best time to use the shield is in a do-or-die situation or in the end game.

Maro

Maro has one of the most lethal abilities in Free Fire MAX. It is called Falcon Fervor, and it allows users to deal extra damage at long range. With an increase in distance, the damage output increases as well. It scales to a maximum of 25%.

This ability is perfect for users who prefer long-range combat and keep a good distance from their target. Another 3.5% of bonus damage is also dealt to an opponent if they have been marked by another ability.

If players are able to land headshots with snipers, an elimination will be confirmed. With a bit of practice and effort, players can dominate the battlefield using this ability alone.

Thiva

Thiva is one of the newer characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Vital Vibes, enables the user to help-up downed teammates 25% faster. This is useful in intense combat situations as reviving a teammate is very risky.

If the help-up is successful, the user will receive 40 HP for their efforts. This free HP can come in handy if damage has been taken. Rather than using a medkit, players can heal effortlessly in this manner.

While this ability is useful, it has no value in the solo mode. Without any teammates to help-up, no HP will be recovered. Players wanting to utilize this ability in-game will have to play in squads to make the most of it.

Verdict

Given their unique abilities and usefulness in combat, choosing between these three characters will boil down to a personal choice. However, considering damage output and offensive capability, Maro steals the spotlight in this scenario.

His bonus damage can be used by most players for any playstyle or in any mode. This makes it highly flexible and adaptive. When combined with other support abilities, the user can gain a lot of combat bonuses during the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu