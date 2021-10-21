Chrono vs Otho vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Otho will soon be added to the long list of Free Fire characters and players are looking forward to trying out his ability. He was previously tested on the Advance Server for the OB30 update.

Chrono and Hayato are old Free Fire characters who have an active and a passive ability, respectively. This article compares the abilities of all three characters to judge who is the best for pushing rank in Free Fire.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner that creates a force field which increases the movement speed of players by 5% and blocks 600 damage from enemies. The skill lasts for three seconds and is followed by a cooldown time of 250 seconds.

Otho

Otho and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Otho is the upcoming Free Fire character with a passive ability called Memory Mist. After a player successfully eliminates an enemy, the position of other opponents within a range of 25 meters is revealed.

Hayato

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato's ability Bushido increases armor penetration by 7.5% when the maximum HP of the player is decreased by 10%. Hayato is also one of the few Free Fire characters who has an awakened ability.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Chrono is better than Otho and Hayato (Image via ff.garena)

Out of the three Free Fire characters mentioned above, the best character for rank push has to be Chrono. His active ability easily triumphs over the passive abilities of Otho and Hayato.

Chrono's force field also allows players to shoot from within, which is a massive advantage. Despite his unfortunate nerf in the OB30 update, he continues to remain a powerful Free Fire character.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

