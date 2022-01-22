Chrono vs Wolfrahh vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is the best in 2022?

When it comes to gaining a tactical edge in combat, obtaining good Free Fire characters is the best way to get it. Their abilities, when maxed out, can change the tide of battle. Given the extensive roster in-game, there are many to choose from.

Out of the many characters present in the game, the three that stand out are Chrono, Wolfrahh, and Andrew. However, only one of them can be the best. Read on to find out who it is?

Detailed comparison of Chrono, Wolfrahh, and Andrew in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Chrono

Ability

Chrono's ability in the game is called "Time Turner." When the user activates it, a force field appears. This shield can absorb 800 damage and lasts for six seconds, followed by a total of 120 seconds to cool down.

Combat usage

Chrono's primary role in combat is that of a defender. Once the force field is deployed, the user can stay protected behind it. Even though it only lasts for six seconds, that timeframe can be a saving grace.

2) Wolfrahh

Ability

Wolfrahh's ability in Free Fire is called "Limelight." With every additional viewer or elimination, the damage dealt to any enemy's limbs is increased to a maximum of 20%. Additionally, the damage taken from headshots is reduced by 30%.

Combat usage

Wolfrahh is best suited to solo players who have an aggressive playstyle. They can utilize the damage reduction to rush opponents while using the bonus damage to get more kills easily.

3) Andrew

Ability

Andrew's ability in Free Fire is called "Armor Specialist." It decreases vest durability loss by 12%. Its primary utility during the match is to maintain the user's armor durability.

Combat usage

In combat, Andrew's main function is to keep the user safe. Thanks to the extended durability, armor will take longer to break apart. This grants the user time to find another vest.

Verdict

Although all three Free Fire characters are beneficial to solo players or squads, Wolfrahh is the best. His ability deals increased limb damage and helps reduce damage taken from headshots. This gives the user an edge in combat.

While the ability on its own is already good, it can be made stronger by supplementing it with Maro's "Falcon Fervor." The increased damage dealt at range combined with bonus limb damage will be devastating for opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

