D-Bee vs Maro vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Climbing the ranks in Free Fire is the ultimate show of skill. It takes a lot of practice, strategy, and concentration. Only the best of the best reach the rank of Grandmaster.

Even though skills are the primary requirement to push rank, characters do play a vital role as well. A few, like D-Bee, Maro, and DJ Alok, have become staple choices when executing this task. However, only one of them can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of D-Bee, Maro, and DJ Alok in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) Abilities

D-Bee's ability

D-Bee's ability in Free Fire is called Bullet Beats. It is activated when users move and fire at the same time. While moving and firing, agility is increased by 15%, while accuracy is increased by 45%.

Maro's ability

Maro's ability in Free Fire is called Falcon Fervor. It is activated when users shoot targets that are far away. Damage dealt with targets at great distances increases by 25%. Targets marked will receive an additional 3.5% damage.

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire is called Drop The Beat. When activated, it creates a 5-meter aura that increases teammates' movement speed by 15%. Those within the aura also regenerate 5 HP/second. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and cools down after 45 seconds.

2) Combat

D-Bee in combat

D-Bee is an exciting character in-game. His ability is unique and allows the user to move and shoot freely. This opens up numerous tactical options for players. They can fire while moving with no accuracy penalties, flank the enemy's positions, and chase down those escaping.

Maro in combat

Maro is well suited to long-range combat. Players who are proficient with snipers, marksman, and assault rifles will be well rewarded in-game. With the increased damage, players can wipe out entire squads from a safe distance.

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok's ability to provide healing and speed boosts to the entire squad makes him an amazing support character. When positioned well in a squad fight, the entire team can focus on the gunfight without having to stop and heal.

Verdict

All three Free Fire characters play their part well. However, when it comes to rank push, DJ Alok is the best. The ability to heal the entire squad every 45 seconds is invaluable. While he provides no direct combat buffs, the speed boost is very useful.

No doubt Maro is a strong character, but when it comes to close-range combat, his bonus damage is rendered useless. This can hamper combat ability in the end zone of the match.

D-Bee, on the other hand, is better for all-round combat in Free Fire. However, when using a scope to aim, moving and firing is not ideal. This makes his ability best suited to hip-fire mode, which is rather limiting in nature.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

