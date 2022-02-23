Content creators react to Free Fire ban in India

Free Fire has a well-established community in India, with its massive audience contributing to the development of fields like Esports and content creation. Unsurprisingly, many players have picked the same to further their careers as content creators.

However, a huge setback occurred when the battle royale title was banned in the nation over a week ago. Various content creators, who played the game frequently, have given their thoughts on the ban.

Reaction of content creators to the ban of Free Fire

Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer was a part of the panel invited by Sportskeeda Esports and stated the following when discussing the suspension of the MAX edition:

"It is not clear why Free Fire MAX is not banned in India, given that the two games share a server. Perhaps this version has been overlooked by the Government."

Earlier, he had also stated that the game was blocked but not banned in the country.

Desi Gamers

In one of his live streams, Desi Gamers was quoted as saying the following regarding the Free Fire ban in India:

If the Government has banned it, we must abide by the rules set forth by them. Any action they take is aimed at the betterment of the general public and thus must be followed."

The well-known personality additionally said that if the news about the game's prohibition were false, Garena would have clarified the situation on their social media accounts.

Total Gaming

Ajay, aka Total Gaming, is the most-subscribed content creator of Free Fire, and his fan-following is enormous. When the battle royale title was initially removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, he tweeted the following:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

He, in a joking manner, also asked the fans for some ideas:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 . Chalo phir idea dedo kuch Chalo phir idea dedo kuch😉.

After that, he stated that he doesn't have any updates regarding the game:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka No Update Sorry🥲 Free Fire ka No Update Sorry🥲

AS Gaming

On his YouTube channel, Sahil Rana (AS Gaming) posted a video in which he presented his fans with a full description of the events that had taken place.

He stated that although numerous content creators claim that Garena has not made an official declaration regarding the restrictions, the company's officials have acknowledged that the title has been blocked.

TWO SIDE GAMERS

TSG Jash and TSG Ritik are the individuals in charge of running the popular 'TWO SIDE GAMERS' channel on YouTube. To keep viewers engaged, they began their video regarding the ban with a humorous anecdote.

They later answered numerous questions from followers about the suspension, where they mentioned that there was no confirmation regarding the ban.

Furthermore, a question arose whether there will be a Free Fire India similar to BGMI. The creators responded by saying that even if this were to occur, it would take time.

CarryMinati

Ajey Nagar, otherwise known as CarryMinati, is a pretty-recognizable figure in the Indian community. On his second channel, CarryisLive, he spoke about Free Fire's suspension while on a live stream.

He was initially confused, but was later in support of the ban after learning that the game had been restricted for security reasons. He said that the measures that the Government of India takes for security concerns are rational.

