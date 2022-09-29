Crazy Gamer Vki's Free Fire MAX ID, level, stats, rank, guild, earnings, and more

Vicky Kumar, commonly known as Crazy Gamer Vki, is an Indian YouTuber who creates Garena Free Fire content. He runs a successful channel, where he posts a variety of content, ranging from gameplay videos to tricks and tips. His eponymous primary channel currently has 1.79 million subscribers, and the view count on his videos stands at 127 million.

The content creator also runs a vlog channel called CRAZY Vki, which has 43.6k subscribers. However, he has not posted any videos on it yet.

Details about Crazy Gamer Vki’s Free Fire MAX ID and more

Crazy Gamer Vki’s Free Fire MAX UID is 675924873, and his account level is 67. He is the leader of the Team Crazy guild, whose ID number is 68170250.

Crazy Gamer Vki is ranked Diamond II and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats as of 29 September 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Crazy Gamer Vki's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Crazy Gamer Vki has played 4223 solo matches and secured 410 victories, leading to a win rate of 9.70%. With a K/D ratio of 3.03 and a headshot percentage of 28.57%, he has 11554 kills and 3301 headshots in this mode.

The YouTuber has also featured in 659 duo matches, winning 76 of them for a win rate of 11.53%. He accumulated 1273 frags and 287 headshots in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.18 and a headshot percentage of 22.55%.

Crazy Gamer Vki has participated in 4086 squad matches and has 552 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 13.50%. He registered 10954 eliminations and 3685 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.10 and a headshot percentage of 33.64%.

BR Ranked

Crazy Gamer Vki's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Crazy Gamer Vki has featured in 27 solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season, securing one victory and recording a win rate of 3.70%. He bagged 59 kills and 28 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.27 and a headshot percentage of 47.46%.

The content creator has competed in 58 ranked squad matches, winning five for a win rate of 8.62%. He registered 97 frags and 24 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 1.83 and his headshot percentage 24.74%.

Note: Crazy Gamer Vki’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (29 September 2022). They will change as he plays more matches.

Crazy Gamer Vki’s earnings

YouTube earnings of Crazy Gamer Vki (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Crazy Gamer Vki’s monthly earnings from YouTube are between $240 and $3.8k. His yearly income is believed to be in the range of $2.9k and $46.1k.

Crazy Gamer Vki’s YouTube channel

Crazy Gamer Vki has been making Free Fire videos for quite a while. He started his journey in content creation by posting gameplay content.

The oldest video on his primary channel was posted in May 2019, and he currently has over 360 uploads to his name. The most popular video on the channel has 9.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, Crazy Gamer Vki’s channel has gained 960.222k views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far