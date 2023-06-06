CRP Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

CRP Gaming is a well-established Indian gaming content creator who mainly posts content surrounding Garena Free Fire. Hailing from Haryana, he has consistently uploaded various videos on his YouTube channel over the last few years. At the time of writing, he has a massive subscriber count of 1.07 million and a total view count of over 236 million.

The YouTuber also has a decent following on his Instagram, with over 12,400 followers. This article covers details on CRP Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other relevant information.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country should refrain from playing the game. However, they can play the MAX version as it is not banned.

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 20494165. He ranks Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19.

CRP Gaming's stats are as follows:

BR Career

CRP Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

CRP Gaming has featured in 775 solo games and has 93 wins for a win rate of 12.00%. He has registered 1,359 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.99.

The content creator has also engaged in 1,156 duo matches, bettering his foes in 146, converting to a win percentage of 12.62%. With 2,388 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.36.

In the squad mode, the player has made 5,755 appearances with 1,206 victories, leading to a win ratio of 20.95%. At a K/D ratio of 3.11, he has 14,158 frags.

BR Ranked

Here are CRP Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at BR-Ranked Season 33, CRP Gaming has played three Solo games and has one win, maintaining a win percentage of 33.33%. He has accumulated 29 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 14.50.

In Duo matches, the YouTuber has 11 participations and six Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 54.54%. There are 52 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 10.40.

Lastly, CRP Gaming has played 127 Squad matches and has 39 wins, possessing a win rate of 30.70%. He has killed 411 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.67.

Note: CRP Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing this article. The stats mentioned will change as he continues to play more games.

CRP Gaming’s monthly income

CRP Gaming's income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade mentions CRP Gaming’s monthly income to be between $155 and $2.5K. His estimated yearly earnings lie between $1.9K and $29.7K.

YouTube channel

CRP Gaming has become a popular name in the Free Fire community, as he uploads a range of unique content related to the game. His oldest video is from July 2019, and he currently has 677 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has 11 million views.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has received 619.791 thousand views over the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has decreased by 10,000 over the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes