D-Bee vs Alok vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is the best for combat?

Despite the vast selection of characters available in Free Fire, only a few are well-suited for hardcore combat. They enable players to go all-out on the enemy without a second thought.

Three such characters are D-Bee, DJ Alok, and Maro. Their abilities help the player directly in combat. However, only one of them can be the best.

Detailed comparison of D-Bee, Alok, and Maro in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

1) D-Bee

Ability

D-Bee is a fast moving character in Free Fire whose ability is called "Bullet Beats." His skill is activated when the user moves and shoots simultaneously. Agility and accuracy are increased by 15% and 45% respectively.

Combat usage

In combat, players can use D-Bee's accuracy and movement speed to shoot on the go. This allows them to get into a better firing position or flank the enemy at will.

2) DJ Alok

Ability

DJ Alok brings his rhythmic battle prowess to Free Fire via his "Drop the Beat" ability. It allows the user to move faster and heal simultaneously. When activated, a 5-meter aura appears for 10 seconds.

Players within this aura, move 15% faster and recover 5 HP/second. This ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Combat usage

In combat, players can use DJ Alok's tactical prowess to move about swiftly and heal. Rather than having to stay in one place and recover HP, the entire team can be healed on the go. This saves time and a lot of medkits.

3) Maro

Ability

Maro's ability in Free Fire is called "Falcon Fervor" and it allows users to deal extra damage. With an increase in distance from the opponent, damage dealt is increased to a maximum of 25%. An additional 3.5% damage will also be inflicted to opponents marked by an ability.

Combat usage

In combat, players can use Maro to fight from long-range and inflict devastating damage. Additionally, users who are proficient with snipers will be able to wipe out an entire squad with ease.

Verdict

When it comes to combat prowess and dealing damage, the clear winner is Maro. With his ability to inflict bonus damage at long-range, players can easily dominate the battlefield from a safe distance.

Furthermore, since his ability is passive, it can be utilized throughout the match. When used in conjunction with abilities such as "Dead Silent," "Sharp Shooter," and "Hacker's Eye," players will become unstoppable.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha