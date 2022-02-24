Daddy Calling's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in February 2022

The demand for Free Fire content has risen exponentially in the last few years, with some YouTubers emerging as celebrities in the Indian community. Rohit Dhotre is famously known to his fans as Daddy Calling, which also happens to be the name of his YouTube channel.

The player from Maharastra, India has made a name for himself with his electrifying gameplay highlights. The YouTuber currently boasts 1.27 million subscribers.

What is Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Daddy Calling Free Fire MAX ID is 194095234 and his stats as of 24 February 2022 are:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has contested in 17364 squad games and outplayed opponents on 5190 occasions, resulting in a 29.88% win rate. He has taken out 51202 opponents, equaling a K/D ratio of 4.21.

He has won 338 out of 1685 duo matches, resulting in a 20.05% win rate. With 4206 frags, Rohit has accumulated a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Daddy Calling has played 1657 solo matches and has come out undefeated 558 times, registering a win rate of 33.67%. The YouTuber has secured 6174 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 5.62.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has taken part in 145 squad games and walked away with 62 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 42.75%. He has 658 kills while holding a K/D ratio of 7.93.

Additionally, he has two duo matches to his name and has only raked in three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.5.

Note: Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Daddy Calling's guild details (Image via Garena)

Rohit is the guild leader of Daddy, whose ID is 60761192. The YouTuber is placed in the Master tier in BR-Ranked and Diamond 2 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

Daddy Calling's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Rohit generates a monthly revenue of about $960 - $15.4K per month through his YouTube channel. The yearly estimates come out to be around $11.5K - $184.3K.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling started uploading videos on the current channel in April 2021. In less than a year, he has uploaded 208 videos. This has gained him more than 80.607 million views. His most viewed video is a 32-second long clip which has 17 million views all by itself.

