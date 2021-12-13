Dasha vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

Free Fire has a collection of over 40 unique characters that players can choose from. While some of these characters are suitable for aggressive gameplay, others aid players who prefer a passive playstyle.

Dasha and Skyler have passive and active abilities respectively. This article compares these abilities to determine who is more suitable for Free Fire beginners.

Dasha

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s passive ability is called Partying On. This ability helps in reducing damage and recovery time from falls, along with reducing the recoil of a weapon.

At the initial level, Dasha reduces the damage from falls by 30%, recovery time from falls by 60%, and rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6% each. At the final level, damage is decreased by 50% and recovery time is decreased by 80%, while maximum recoil and rate of recoil buildup are reduced by 10% each.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is a popular active character who has the ability Riptide Rhythm. The cooldown time of the ability gradually reduces from 60 to 40 seconds as the level gets increased.

Skyler’ ability can destroy five gloo walls within a range of 50 meters (100 meters at the maximum level). He also recovers 4 HP per gloo wall deployed at the base level, and 9 HP per gloo wall at the top level.

Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

Dasha is more suitable to Free Fire beginners (Image via Free Fire)

Even though Skyler is more powerful than Dasha, the latter is more suitable for beginners. Controlling the recoil of a gun is difficult for a newbie, and Dasha’s ability is much more suitable as she helps in reducing both maximum recoil and the rate of recoil buildup.

Players who play Free Fire for the first time also make mistakes when it comes to landing. Dasha can aid them by reducing their damage and recovery time due to falls.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish