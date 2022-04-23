DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID, stats, rank, real name, and monthly income in April 2022

The popularity of Free Fire in India has had a vital impact on the growth of many content creators in the country. Numerous personalities have amassed large followings, and DDG Gamers has emerged as one of the most successful ones.

Presently, his channel features 3.2 million subscribers, alongside over 450 million views. He has acquired 210 thousand and 34.342 million within the previous 30 days.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

The player’s Free Fire ID is 2501216282, and his real name is Deepak. He is ranked Master in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

These are his stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

DDG Gamers has played 1817 squad games and has 623 victories, possessing a win rate of 34.28%. He has bagged 7420 kills at a K/D ratio of around 6.21.

The player has bettered his foes in 245 of the 767 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 31.94%. In the process, he has 2230 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.27.

The YouTuber has featured in 957 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 129 for a win ratio of 13.47%. With 2466 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The streamer has competed in 163 squad matches in the ranked season and has come out on top on 95 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 58.28%. There are 845 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 12.43.

The content creator has also participated in 43 duo games and has secured 20 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 46.51%. At a K/D ratio of 6.43, he has 148 frags.

The internet star has played a single solo match, securing the win while killing six opponents.

DDG Gamers’ monthly income

Monthly income details of DDG Gamers (Image via Social Blade)

On the Social Blade website, his monthly earnings are mentioned in the range of $8.66K to $137.4K.

YouTube channel

DDG Gamers uploads a diverse range of content, and he has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. There are 580 videos on his channel, out of which the highest-watched one is a YouTube Short, receiving around 32 million.

A year back, i.e., in April 2021, he had around 1.24 million subscribers, so he has gained approximately 2 million since then.

