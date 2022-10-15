DecoR Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, and YouTube income in October 2022

YouTube Shorts centered around Free Fire and its MAX version have become extremely popular in recent months, and many content creators have jumped on the bandwagon.

DecoR Gaming is one of the top creators of such short-form content in India. His eponymous primary channel currently has 5.35 million subscribers and more than 649 million views. His other channel, DecoR Bhai, has 4.68 million subscribers and over 168 million views. He also has 45.8k Instagram followers.

DecoR Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

DecoR Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 224525877. He is the leader of the Decor Army guild, whose ID number is 1006411337.

DecoR Gaming’s is presently ranked Gold III and Gold II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

DecoR Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DecoR Gaming has featured in 2830 solo matches and has won on 192 occasions, translating to a win rate of 6.78%. He has 5832 kills and 1576 headshots in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 27.02%.

The content creator has also participated in 2852 duo matches and secured 249 victories, resulting in a win rate of 8.73%. With 5840 kills and 1259 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.24 and a headshot percentage of 21.56%.

DecoR Gaming has played 9874 squad matches in Free Fire MAX, and his team has 1176 victories, making his win rate 11.91%. He notched up 21691 kills and 5486 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.49 and a headshot percentage of 25.29%.

BR Ranked

DecoR Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

DecoR Gaming has not played matches in Season 30 of Free Fire MAX’s BR mode.

CS Career

DecoR Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

DecoR Gaming has played 6716 Clash Squad matches, winning 3252 and recording a win rate of 48.42%. With 33763 eliminations and 12554 headshots in this mode, he has a KDA of 1.42 and a headshot percentage of 37.18%.

Note: DecoR Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (15 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

DecoR Gaming’s YouTube earnings

DecoR Gaming's earnings from his main channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, DecoR Gaming’s monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel are between $9.5k and $152.5k. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income lies in the range of $114.4k and $1.8 million.

DecoR Gaming’s YouTube channel

DecoR Gaming has been posting Free Fire content on YouTube for nearly two years. The oldest video on his main channel was posted in December 2020. The channel currently has 556 uploads, with the most-watched one gaining 21 million views.

DecoR Gaming has acquired 240k subscribers in the last month. His view count has also increased by 38.13 million in the same period.

DecoR Gaming also runs a third YouTube channel called DecoR Army, which has 67.2k subscribers and more than 404k views.

Poll : 0 votes