Desert Eagle in Free Fire: Price, how to purchase, and more

Free Fire is a well-known battle royale game that has a good arsenal of weapons. From shotguns to assault rifles, the game has quite a few options to choose from.

Pistols are not often used by players in Free Fire, but they are a good secondary weapon. The best pistol that players can use as a secondary weapon in Battle Royale matches is the Desert Eagle.

Price of Desert Eagle in Free Fire

Players do not need to purchase a gun if in Battle Royale mode, but if it is a Clash Squad mode, they will have to purchase the pistol. Before starting a Clash Squad match, mobile gamers are given the option to buy a gun of their choice. If players want to buy Desert Eagle, they will have to pay 800. Players can select the weapon of their choice and tap the “Buy” option.

Players can buy Desert Eagle for 800 before starting Clash Squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Since Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary, players can head over to the 4th anniversary interface today, 29 August 2021, after opening the game. In the Daily Quiz section, they can answer the correct price of the Desert Eagle i.e. 800, to win a reward.

Satistics of Desert Eagle

Statistics of Desert Eagle in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

Desert Eagle has high damage and high mobility, which makes it a very good choice in the pistol category. The only negative aspect of the pistol is that it has a very low magazine capacity.

The reload speed and the range of the weapon are good, and this makes it a decent choice for mid-range fights. The rate of fire is slow though, so players will need to have quick reflexes to dodge the enemies' bullets. Players can equip the Desert Eagle with a silencer and muzzle attachment.

As per the official website, here are the exact attributes of the Desert Eagle:

Damage – 90

Rate of Fire – 33

Range – 74

Reload Speed – 69

Magazine – 7

Accuracy – 45

Movement Speed – 76

Armor Penetration – 0

