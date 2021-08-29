In the current Free Fire CS Mode, what is the correct price of the Desert Eagle?

Free Fire's 4th-anniversary quiz event culminates today. It was launched earlier this month and provided an excellent opportunity for users to attain a series of attractive rewards comprising parachute and 4th-anniversary pin.

Users will receive different items to complete the milestones of the correct answers. Each day, they are presented with new questions and have multiple chances to answer them correctly.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers

The question for 29 August 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The question for today, i.e., 29 August 2021, is listed below:

Q: In the current CS Mode, what is the correct price of the Desert Eagle?

Option 1: 600

Option 2: 700

Option 3: 800

Option 4: 900

The correct answer to today's question is 800 (Image via Free Fire)

The correct answer to this question is 800.

The steps to answer the quiz questions have been provided below:

Step 1: First, players must open the Free Fire 4th anniversary special event interface.

Select the anniversary quiz section to answer the question (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the anniversary quiz section on the screen's bottom-left corner.

Users will get random loadout item for getting the right answer (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, select 800 as an option and then tap on the submit button. Users will receive a reward at random.

Since today is the event's last day, users must collect the milestone rewards by tapping on the items on the right side.

Desert Eagle in Free Fire

Desert Eagle has 90 damage and 74 range (Image via Free Fire)

Desert Eagle is a pistol with the second highest damage in its category. It can deal hefty blows to the opponents, even at a range, boasting damage of 90 and a range of 74. However, this is leveled off by the rate of fire on the lower side of the scale. Moreover, it provides a movement speed at par with the other pistols.

The gun's stats, according to the official website, have been provided below:

Damage – 90

Rate of Fire – 33

Range – 74

Reload Speed – 69

Magazine – 7

Accuracy – 45

Movement Speed – 76

Armor Penetration – 0

Edited by Srijan Sen