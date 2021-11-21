Dev Alone's Free Fire ID stats, guild name, income, and best videos

Devendra Singh, otherwise known in the Free Fire community as Dev Alone, is a renowned content creator. He is dubbed the one-hand legend because he plays Free Fire only with one hand due to an injury.

The player from Rajasthan has accomplished the highly desired one million subscriber milestone, currently standing at 1.17 million. There are a total of 595 videos on his channel, with a view count of over 62.23 million.

Dev Alone regularly streams Free Fire and has gained 636k views over a 30-day timeframe.

What is Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID is 279122300. He is the leader of the guild HAWKEYE • 07 whose ID is 60904813.

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone holds a ill-to-death ratio 4.12 (Image via Free Fire)

Dev Alone has made 22178 appearances in the lifetime squad matches and has 7147 wins to his name, corresponding to a win rate of 32.22%. He has accumulated 73326 kills in this mode, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 4.88.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 2260 duo games and outclassed his enemies in 483, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.37%. In the process, he has notched up a total of 6829 frags and holds a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The internet star has played precisely 1800 solo matches as well and remained unbeaten in 255, resulting in a win ratio of 14.16%. He has racked up 6368 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Ranked stats

He has not participated in the solo and duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

When talking about the ongoing ranked season, Dev Alone has only played squad games. He has managed to come out on top in 46 of the 156 matches, which equates to a win percentage of 29.48%. With 796 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Earnings

Dev Alone's estimated earnings (Image via Free Fire)

On Social Blade, Dev Alone’s monthly earnings are projected to be between $159 - $2.5K.

YouTube channel

Over the past few years, Dev Alone has witnessed a gradual growth in numbers, gaining a decent subscriber count to his name. There are currently 595 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having around 2.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, his channel is currently placed 3452nd in India.

Best videos

The most-watched video on the channel has 2.4 million views and is a handcam video where Devendra Singh plays a ranked solo game with one hand and achieves more than 15 kills in total.

His second-most-watched video was uploaded in March 2020 and is titled “How I Play With Disabled Hand”, and it boasts close to two million views. It is his first handcam video where he explains to the viewers how he plays the game.

