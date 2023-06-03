Dhanush Playz's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly earnings, and more

Dhanush Chandrashekar, popularly known as Dhanush Playz or Dhanush FF Gamer, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He essentially uploads a wide range of fun content in Telugu while frequently live-streaming and uploading YouTube Shorts. When looking at his numbers, he boasts 374,000 subscribers on his channel and a view count of more than 17.142 million.

He additionally runs another channel named “DFG OFFICIALS,” which has 187,000 subscribers and over 4.8 million views.

Dhanush Playz’s Free Fire ID, stats, and rank

Dhanush Playz’s Free Fire ID is 1545576298, and his ID level is 64. He is currently ranked Silver II in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Silver III in CS-Ranked Season 19.

The stats that the content creator holds in the battle royale title are mentioned below:

BR Career

Dhanush Playz's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dhanush Playz has engaged in 1114 solo matches and outclassed his enemies in 154, retaining a win rate of 13.82%. He has registered 2294 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

In the duo mode, he has 1087 appearances and 202 Booyahs, with a win percentage of 18.58%. With 2585 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Within the squad matches, Dhanush Chandrashekar has 546 wins in 2111 participations, leading to a win rate of 25.86%. There are 5695 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.64.

BR Ranked

Dhanush Playz's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire's current ranked season, Dhanush Playz has featured in three squad matches and has secured wins in two, possessing a win rate of 66.67%. He has killed 36 opponents in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 36.00.

Besides, he has yet to engage in matches in the solo and duo modes.

Note: Dhanush Playz’s Free Fire stats mentioned above were recorded while writing the article. The above stats will change as he plays more games.

Dhanush Playz’s monthly earnings

These are the earnings of the content creator (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Dhanush Playz’s monthly earnings through his channel lie between $2.3K and $36.8K. Meanwhile, the creator’s projected yearly income is between $27.6K and $441.9K.

Dhanush Playz’s YouTube channel

Dhanush Chandrashekar started uploading a couple of months back on the Dhanush Playz channel after his primary channel, “Dhanush FF Gamer,” got terminated. He currently has 64 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one is a YouTube Short with 1.6 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Dhanush Playz has acquired 170,000 subscribers in the previous 30 days. His view count has also grown by 9.206 million in the same time period.

Disclaimer: There is a ban imposed on Free Fire, and players from the country are advised to refrain from playing the battle royale title. Regardless, they may engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited in the nation.

