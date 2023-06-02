Khuni Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly earnings, and more

Manu Sharma, better known as Khuni Gamers, is a well-recognized Indian gaming content creator who posts videos related to Garena Free Fire. His content generally focuses on gameplay, and he tries to provide tips and tricks that players can use to rank up in the battle royale title. Currently, his channel features 622K subscribers and a view count of more than 31 million.

Khuni Gamers has 27.9K followers on his Instagram profile and over 11K followers on his Facebook handle. Fans can find details regarding his Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: There is a ban applied to Free Fire in India, so users who reside in the country are advised to avoid playing the game. However, they can still enjoy the MAX variant since that version of the game has no restrictions.

Khuni Gamers’ Free Fire ID, stats, rank, and more

Khuni Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 495268872, and his IGN in the game is “TK MANU 700K”. He is currently ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Diamond I in CS-Ranked Season 19.

The stats that the content creator maintains are mentioned below:

BR Career

Khuni Gamers' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Khuni Gamers has played 3167 solo games and has 469 Booyahs, making his win rate 14.80%. He has racked up 9607 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.56.

The content creator has also engaged in 4680 duo matches and has come out on top on 1013 occasions, converting to a win rate of 21.64%. With 15370 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Manu Sharma has further participated in 8911 squad matches and has 2169 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 24.34%. He has killed 30521 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.53.

BR Ranked

Khuni Gamers' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Khuni Gamers has featured in five solo games in Free Fire's ongoing ranked season but has failed to secure a win. He has registered 16 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.20.

He has made 33 appearances in the duo mode and has three victories, leading to a win rate of 9.09%. He has 89 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Khuni Gamers has competed in 33 squad matches, and his team has secured one win, making his win rate 3.03%. He has 80 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: Khuni Gamers’ Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Khuni Gamers’ monthly earnings

Earnings of the content creator from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Khuni Gamers’ monthly earnings from YouTube lie between $771 and $12.3K. On the other hand, the creator’s estimated yearly earnings through his channel range from $9.3K to $148K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Manu Sharma has been actively posting content on the Khuni Gamers YouTube channel, becoming a popular name in the game’s community. He currently has 1767 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched video has four million views.

According to the Social Blade website, he has received a total of 39K subscribers in the last 30 days. The YouTuber’s view count has also increased by 3.084 million in the same span.

